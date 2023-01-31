Warner Financial Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,338,000. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 35,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.13. 1,034,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,709,288. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $99.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.16.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

