Warner Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Warner Financial Inc. lowered its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PZA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.87. 82,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,984. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12.

