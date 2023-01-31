Warner Financial Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.66. 365,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,320. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

