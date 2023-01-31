Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WM. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.73. 365,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,016. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.38. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.