Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Holdings Raised by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,698 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Waters were worth $193,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Waters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Waters by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 835,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,479,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 401,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.67.

Waters stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.54. 62,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.22. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

