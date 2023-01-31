Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $274.75

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $274.75 and last traded at $274.75, with a volume of 118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.35.

Watsco Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.97 and a 200-day moving average of $270.61.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.61%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

