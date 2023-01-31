WAX 24-Hour Volume Tops $10.28 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0670 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $156.76 million and $10.28 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WAX has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.25 or 0.00402970 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.37 or 0.28285527 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00584073 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,340,719,456 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,340,585,239.0422907 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06458987 USD and is down -10.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $17,490,985.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

