WAXE 1-Day Volume Tops $212,089.99 (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $212,089.99 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can now be bought for approximately $65.90 or 0.00287284 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WAXE has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00400486 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,433.56 or 0.28111200 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00590664 BTC.

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

