WAXE (WAXE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $328.55 Million

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for approximately $66.90 or 0.00288455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and $210,003.27 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.25 or 0.00402970 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.37 or 0.28285527 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00584073 BTC.

About WAXE

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

