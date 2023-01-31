Wealthsimple Inc. Has $193.25 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Wealthsimple Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,859,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,049 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 7.2% of Wealthsimple Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealthsimple Inc. owned about 4.08% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $193,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.17. 64,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,279. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.