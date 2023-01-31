Wealthsimple Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wealthsimple Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Wealthsimple Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealthsimple Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,092,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7,670.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 652,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 644,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 377,147 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.33. The stock had a trading volume of 44,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,299. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

