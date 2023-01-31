Wealthsimple Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of CGI by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in CGI by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.13. 10,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,238. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Desjardins increased their price objective on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

