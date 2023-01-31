Webis (LON:WEB) Trading 2.7% Higher

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.99 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). 1,053,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 490,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.82. The company has a market cap of £7.47 million and a PE ratio of 14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. It offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

