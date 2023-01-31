Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Baker Hughes (BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/30/2023 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $33.30 to $39.00.

1/25/2023 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Baker Hughes is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2023 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.3 %

BKR traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.72. 1,898,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,187,376. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.67%.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 276.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.