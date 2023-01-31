Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Baker Hughes (BKR)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2023

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 1/30/2023 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $33.30 to $39.00.
  • 1/25/2023 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/25/2023 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/24/2023 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
  • 1/24/2023 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/19/2023 – Baker Hughes is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/4/2023 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.3 %

BKR traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.72. 1,898,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,187,376. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.67%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 276.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

