Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alaska Air Group (ALK)

Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/30/2023 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Alaska Air Group was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

1/27/2023 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Alaska Air Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/11/2023 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Alaska Air Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2023 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2022 – Alaska Air Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Alaska Air Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/6/2022 – Alaska Air Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2022 – Alaska Air Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ALK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 43,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $61.55.

Get Alaska Air Group Inc alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 82,363 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.