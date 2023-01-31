Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chevron (CVX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chevron (NYSE: CVX):

1/31/2023 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $169.00 to $179.00.

1/30/2023 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $212.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $195.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $197.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $199.00 to $202.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

1/6/2023 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

1/3/2023 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $196.00 to $212.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $199.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to $187.00.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,455,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,088,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $129.33 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 22.81%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after purchasing an additional 371,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

