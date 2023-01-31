Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equinox Gold (EQX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN: EQX) recently:

1/26/2023 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.50.

1/18/2023 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

1/13/2023 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.25.

1/12/2023 – Equinox Gold was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating.

12/7/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

12/7/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.53. 1,582,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

