Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equinox Gold (EQX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN: EQX) recently:
- 1/26/2023 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.50.
- 1/18/2023 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50.
- 1/13/2023 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.25.
- 1/12/2023 – Equinox Gold was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating.
- 12/7/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.50.
- 12/7/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50.
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.53. 1,582,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
