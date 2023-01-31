Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $176.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

