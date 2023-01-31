WEMIX Price Up 22.7% Over Last Week (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00003555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a market cap of $206.72 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WEMIX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.69 or 0.00400010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,506.24 or 0.28077761 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00582594 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 963,142,980 coins and its circulating supply is 251,027,396 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 963,142,979.9626642 with 250,977,788.73439166 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.78937516 USD and is down -4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $3,512,900.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.