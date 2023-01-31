Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WES. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $837.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.43 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 35.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.