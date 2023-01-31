Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. Whirlpool updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.00-$18.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $16.00-18.00 EPS.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,282. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.92 and its 200-day moving average is $150.12. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $211.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Whirlpool Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

