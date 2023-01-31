Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. Whirlpool updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.00-$18.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $16.00-18.00 EPS.
Whirlpool Price Performance
Shares of WHR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,282. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.92 and its 200-day moving average is $150.12. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $211.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whirlpool (WHR)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.