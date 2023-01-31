Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.00-18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.21 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.00-$18.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.4 %

WHR opened at $153.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.12. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $211.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $756,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Whirlpool by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading

