White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,539.47

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,539.47 and last traded at $1,527.96, with a volume of 11214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,488.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTM. StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,400.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,348.47.

Insider Activity

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total transaction of $137,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,035,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

