Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,475 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 491.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $51.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,051. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.96.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

