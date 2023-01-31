Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 37,475 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,475 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 2.5% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 107.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Intel by 10,143.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Intel by 11.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $881,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,555 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,200,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,569,969. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.