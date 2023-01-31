Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $17.23 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 5.0% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,963 shares of company stock valued at $58,033,827. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.42. 2,228,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,351,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.04. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.94.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.