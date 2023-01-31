Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $135.48 and a one year high of $263.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.13.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.