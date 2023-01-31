Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 646 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,712 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,697 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,631 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,820 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,745,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,672 shares of company stock valued at $524,213. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $252.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

