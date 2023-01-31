Wojak Finance Trading Down 5.5% This Week (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wojak Finance has a market cap of $161.54 million and $6,676.95 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00401603 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000123 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,451.95 or 0.28189555 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00591627 BTC.

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

