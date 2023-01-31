World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Short Interest Update

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,980,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 7,620,000 shares. Approximately 21.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 899,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Institutional Trading of World Wrestling Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of WWE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.95. 629,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $93.63. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.73 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.64% and a net margin of 17.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

