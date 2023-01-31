World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.20.

Shares of WWE stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.95. 629,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,641. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.26. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.73 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.64% and a net margin of 17.29%. Equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

