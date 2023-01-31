Wrapped BNB (WBNB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $110.18 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $312.20 or 0.01346905 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $110.18 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,784,121 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

