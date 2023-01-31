Wrapped TRON Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and approximately $1.47 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06260797 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,783,973.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

