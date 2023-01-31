Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Position Cut by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.92.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.51%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

