Xensor (XSR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Xensor (XSR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Xensor has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Xensor has a market cap of $240,424.38 and $11,187.44 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xensor token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00400495 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000123 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,432.86 or 0.28111800 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00590435 BTC.

Xensor Profile

Xensor was first traded on February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,641,311,279 tokens. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc. The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot.

Xensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

