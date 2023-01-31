YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) PT Raised to $5.80

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.10 to $5.80 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Grupo Santander upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco raised YPF Sociedad Anónima to an outperform rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.53.

NYSE:YPF opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 272,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 503,826 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

