Zambesigold (ZGD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $46.74 Million

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $46.74 million and approximately $44,481.87 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001820 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zambesigold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.42 or 0.00398992 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,487.48 or 0.28006286 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00586418 BTC.

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zambesigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zambesigold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.