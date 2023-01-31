Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $164.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $205.30. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.50.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

