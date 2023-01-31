Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 425,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,392 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $4,230,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $340,774.98. Following the sale, the president now owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,808.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,442 shares of company stock worth $1,709,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of -0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.55. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $156.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.76.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.