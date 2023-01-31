ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,134,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 1,945,549 shares.The stock last traded at $28.90 and had previously closed at $28.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTO shares. TheStreet upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,322,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,600,000 after buying an additional 416,813 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after acquiring an additional 523,385 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,387,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 240.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 604,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after buying an additional 427,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

