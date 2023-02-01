10,158 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,158 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 50.4% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

