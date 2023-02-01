133654 (SVY.TO) (TSE:SVY) Stock Price Up 2.2%

133654 (SVY.TO) (TSE:SVY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.88. 8,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 342,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.
133654 (SVY.TO) Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.88.
133654 (SVY.TO) Company Profile
Savanna Energy Services Corp (Savanna) is a Canada-based drilling, well servicing and oilfield rentals company. It operates through three segments: corporate, services and drilling. The corporate segment provides management and administrative services to its subsidiaries and their respective operations.
Featured Articles
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
- Should You Buy Dividend Achiever Cisco Ahead Of Earnings?
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
Receive News & Ratings for 133654 (SVY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 133654 (SVY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.