15,305 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,393,000 after buying an additional 1,558,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,822,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 265.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 327,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 237,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,483,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,939 shares of company stock worth $8,320,050 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CROX stock opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $131.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day moving average is $87.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.29.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

