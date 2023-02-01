16,635 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 160,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 275.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 49,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 36,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.88. 754,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,083. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average of $68.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.