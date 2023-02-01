1,742 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.65. 48,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,900. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.63. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.79.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

