1,765 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Capital Financial Services LLC

Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Chevron by 402.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Chevron Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,725,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $332.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $130.52 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

