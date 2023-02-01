18,177 Shares in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Acquired by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 5,599.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 128,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 126,164 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter worth $174,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter worth $164,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 213,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In other The GEO Group news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,039.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The GEO Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE GEO opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEO shares. Wedbush raised shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

