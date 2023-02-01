19,738,183 Shares in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Bought by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,738,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,885,000. Canopy Growth makes up 3.6% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 4.11% of Canopy Growth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CGC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,507,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,208,093. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.99.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 621.80%. The business had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. Research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Profile

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.