19,738,183 Shares in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Bought by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,738,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,885,000. Canopy Growth makes up 3.6% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 4.11% of Canopy Growth as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 621.80%. The business had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. Research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
