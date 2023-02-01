1st Source Co. (SRCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on February 16th

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

1st Source has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. 1st Source has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect 1st Source to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRCE. DA Davidson cut their price target on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1st Source in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after buying an additional 57,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

