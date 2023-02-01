20,900 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000. Salesforce makes up 2.0% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,724,790. The stock has a market cap of $168.66 billion, a PE ratio of 599.89, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $234.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average of $155.46.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,680 shares of company stock valued at $23,265,353. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.03.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

